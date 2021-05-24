Home

World

New Germany-bound pipeline may help reduce prices: Putin

Associated Press | @AP
December 30, 2021 4:53 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin [Source: AP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas, noting that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union, and officials warned that a decision won’t come in the first half of 2022.

The first of its two links was filled with gas in October, and Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.

Article continues after advertisement

Putin pointed at surging energy prices in Europe, adding that Nord Stream 2 could help quickly stabilize the markets.

“This new additional route will certainly help stabilize prices on the European markets,” Putin said at a meeting with energy officials. “It would undoubtedly impact prices on the spot market, and consumers in the countries that use the Russian gas will immediately feel it.”

The new 1,234-kilometer (765-mile) pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet), would double the volume of gas pumped by Gazprom directly to Germany, adding to a similar pipeline under the Baltic Sea and circumventing existing links through Poland and Ukraine.

