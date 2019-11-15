New data suggest Russia may have a lot more COVID-19 deaths than it says it has

Strict coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased this week in Russia’s capital as the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 500,000.

New data released by the government are also painting a clearer picture of the number of deaths caused by the disease, and it’s not good news.

Russian officials reported 8,779 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the nationwide total to 502,436. The official number of deaths blamed on the disease hit 6,532, with 174 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours.

The mortality rate — the number of deaths relative to infections — is relatively low in Russia compared to other countries with large outbreaks, but new preliminary data released by Moscow healthcare officials Wednesday suggest a much grimmer picture.