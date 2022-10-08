New COVID boosters off to a slower start than previous flu vaccine campaigns

[Photo Credit: CBS News]

New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the nation’s rollout of updated COVID-19 booster shots is off to a slower start, compared to previous vaccination campaigns for both COVID-19 and the annual flu shot.

Through September 28, the CDC reports the U.S. was averaging nearly 550,000 doses of any COVID-19 vaccine administered a day nationwide.

That’s slower than the pace of the Biden administration’s previous large-scale booster campaign last fall. One week after the CDC expanded eligibility for additional shots on October 21, 2021, the daily average of first booster shots surged to more than 860,000 per day.

As of Thursday, federal data tallies more than 11.5 million doses of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in arms across the country.

That represents around 5.5% of the 209 million Americans who were eligible for the updated boosters when they were greenlighted a month ago.

All vaccinated Americans age 12 and older are recommended by the CDC to get the bivalent boosters, at least two months after their last shot. The CDC says people recently infected can wait three months after they tested positive before getting the shot.

Federal health officials had previously cited modelling from the Commonwealth Fund suggesting 101,858 COVID-19 deaths could be averted this winter if updated boosters reached levels similar to the annual flu shot.