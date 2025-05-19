New buy now, pay later rules aim to protect shoppers

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

The government has announced new rules aiming to protect shoppers using buy now, pay later services, saying it wants to end the “wild west” of unregulated borrowing.

Under the plans, lenders will have to carry out affordability checks to stop people taking on too much debt and shoppers will have faster access to refunds.

The use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) has surged recently, with 11 million people in the UK estimated to have used it in the last year, but there have been fears some are spending more than they can afford.

Consumer groups welcomed the move and said many users did not realise they were taking on debt they might struggle to repay.

Under BNPL, rather than paying the full amount of a purchase in one go, shoppers can spread payments into smaller amounts over a short period of time, usually only weeks or months.

For some people this can be a convenient way of spreading the cost of shopping, but there are fears some consumers could be taking on too much debt.

BNPL products are currently unregulated and Citizens Advice said the new measures were a “crucial step” towards better protection for shoppers.

Measures to tighten oversight of the sector have been discussed for years, and the previous government unveiled plans in 2023.

Under the latest plans, due to take effect next year, the government says BNPL firms will have to follow consistent standards so shoppers know what they are signing up to, whether they can afford the purchase and how to get help if needed.

It says this means “upfront” checks on affordability, faster access to refunds, and the right to complain to the Financial Ombudsman.

Emma Reynolds, economic secretary to the Treasury, said BNPL had “transformed shopping for millions”, but had left consumers exposed and operated as a “wild west”.

Last week, a comprehensive survey by the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), found the number using BNPL had “risen significantly”, climbing by two million in the past three years.

It said 40% of lone parents and 35% of women aged between 25 and 34 use BNPL products.

Lisa Webb, consumer law expert at the Which? consumer association, said its research indicated “many users do not realise they are taking on debt or consider the prospect of missing payments”.

A spokesman for Klarna, one of the biggest suppliers of BNPL services in the UK, said the company had supported regulation for the sector since 2020.

