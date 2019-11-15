New areas of Sydney warned to be alert for symptoms as Victoria marks worst day

New Sydney hotspots have been identified in Crows Nest, Marrickville, Cabramatta and Surry Hills as six mysterious cases of COVID-19 remain under investigation in NSW.

The state confirmed 18 new cases on Thursday morning, with a third of those not yet linked to known clusters. Two of Queensland’s three new cases have links to Sydney’s Potts Point cluster.

Victoria and the country recorded its worst day of the pandemic on Thursday, with 744 new cases nationally.

Victoria Health confirmed on Thursday night a man in his 50s had died, taking the national death toll to 190. Victoria on Thursday morning reported 723 new cases and 13 deaths.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said Thursday’s numbers were “a new unfortunate record”.

“That’s a terrible tragedy,” he said.

On Thursday evening, people who attended three more venues — Harpoon and Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Tan Viet restaurant in Cabramatta and Matinee Coffee in Marrickville — were directed to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The venues were all visited by confirmed cases.