Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints|AstraZeneca vaccine is safe: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|
Full Coverage

World

New addition to the royal family

| @BBCWorld
June 7, 2021 4:28 am

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday morning in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Both mother and child are healthy and well, the pair said in a statement.

Article continues after advertisement

The couple said they named their second child Lilibet after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, The Princess of Wales, the statement said.

Royal Family tree and line of succession

Lilibet is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.