New addition to the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday morning in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Both mother and child are healthy and well, the pair said in a statement.

The couple said they named their second child Lilibet after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, The Princess of Wales, the statement said.

Lilibet is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.