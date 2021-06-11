Home

Netanyahu out as new Israeli government approved

BBC
June 14, 2021 8:00 am
Naftali Bennett (right) ended Benjamin Netanyahu's long tenure in office. Source: BBC

Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after its parliament voted in a new coalition government.

Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett has been sworn in as prime minister, leading a “government of change”.

He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin majority of 60-59.

Article continues after advertisement

Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.

He will then hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.

Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving leader who has dominated its political landscape for years – will remain head of the right-wing Likud party and become the leader of the opposition.

 

