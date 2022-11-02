Netanyahu in lead, exit polls say

[Source: BBC]

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on course for victory in Tuesday’s elections, according to exit polls.

The polls, which forecast the outcome before official results, give his right-wing bloc a slim majority of seats over his opponents.

Such a result would mark a dramatic comeback for Netanyahu, toppled last year after 12 straight years in power.

The election was widely seen as a vote for or against Netanyahu’s return.

Official results, which could still produce a different outcome, are expected in the coming hours.

His main rival, current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, said “nothing” was yet decided.