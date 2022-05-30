Nepal's Tara Air plane goes missing with 22 on board

[Source: CNN]

A plane operated by Nepal’s Tara Air carrying 22 people went missing on Sunday morning, an airline spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. The aircraft took off at 9:55 a.m. local time and lost contact with air control about 12 minutes into the flight, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

Flights between the two cities are usually 20-25 minutes long.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 19 passengers and three crew members on board, the spokesperson said.

Authorities believe the incident was caused by poor weather, according to Binod B.K., an official at the Nepal’s home ministry.

Two German nationals, four Indians and 13 Nepali citizens are among the 22 people missing, according to the ministry.

The nationalities of two passengers are unknown.

Pokhara is some 80 miles west of Kathmandu, the capital.

The plane lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was due to land at Jomsom, an airline official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.