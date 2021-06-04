Home

Nepalese PM calls on UK to provide vaccines as cases surge

| @BBCWorld
June 5, 2021 7:35 am
Nepalese prime minister calls on UK to provide Covid vaccines. [Source: BBC]

Nepal’s prime minister has made an urgent plea for vaccines to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson, as the Himalayan nation experiences a devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC, KP Sharma Oli said it was Britain’s responsibility given the historic ties the nations share.

Mr Oli said the sacrifices of Nepal’s Gurkha soldiers serving the UK should make Nepal a priority for UK COVID aid.

Nepal reported a high of 9,000 daily infections last month.

Nepal, which has one of the highest rates of positive tests in the world, saw a surge of cases in May, recording more than 4,000 deaths over the course of the month.

Like its neighbour India, Nepal has struggled with shortages of beds and oxygen supplies. The situation has eased recently in places like the capital Kathmandu, but the virus is now spreading in rural areas.

