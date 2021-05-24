Nepal police fire rubber bullets during US grant protest

Police in Nepal have fired rubber bullets and tear gas as hundreds of people protested over a $500m (£368m) US grant going before parliament.

Nepal signed the Millennium Challenge Corporation pact to fund infrastructure projects in 2017 and it has been a bone of contention between the US and China.

Several people were injured in the demonstrations outside parliament in Kathmandu.

Groups opposing the US funding have said it undermines Nepal’s sovereignty.

Protesters were also targeted with water cannon in an attempt to disperse Sunday’s demonstration. Police had stones thrown at them.

Some of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s coalition partners including Maoist politicians, seen as traditionally close to China, have questioned the deal, according to the AFP news agency.

Nepalese media has reported the US administration has held conversations with Nepali politicians urging them to endorse the pact by the end of the month or face the ties between the countries being reviewed.

In response Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said such development co-operation should “come with no strings attached”.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation was created by the US Congress in 2004 and offers large grants to support economic growth and reduce poverty, according to Washington DC.