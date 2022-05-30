Nepal: Plane wreck carrying 22 passengers found

Family members and relatives of passengers weep outside Pokhara Airport. [Source: BBC]

Rescuers in Nepal have found the crash site of a plane that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board.

The wreckage of the plane, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, was recovered in the district of Mustang in northern Nepal.

The passenger plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air traffic control five minutes before it was due to land.

Article continues after advertisement

It is still not known if there are any survivors of the crash.

Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, according to reports. Search operations were hampered by bad weather and mountainous terrain.

Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, often due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located on rocky terrains that are difficult to access.