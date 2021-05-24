Home

World

Nearly 70 Spanish medics COVID positive after Christmas party

December 8, 2021 10:16 am
[Source: BBC]

Almost 70 medics who attended a large Christmas party in southern Spain have since tested positive for COVID-19, authorities say.

Most of the 68 infected are doctors and nurses working in the intensive care unit at Málaga’s regional hospital.

Health authorities said they were all at a party attended by about 170 people last Wednesday.

All guests returned negative antigen tests before the event but more than half are now isolating.

The infected staff were all fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms, health authorities said.

Local reports say doctors and nurses from other departments at Málaga’s regional hospital in Andalusia have been redeployed to cover for their colleagues.

The outbreak has heightened concerns about the risk of spreading Covid at social events during the Christmas period.

To mitigate this risk, health authorities in Andalusia had advised hospital staff not to attend Christmas parties.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged people to remain wary of Covid over the holidays.

“We must not lower our guard,” he told reporters in the capital, Madrid.

Like many European countries, Spain has recorded an increase in Covid infections in recent weeks, raising fears of a deadly fourth wave of cases as the colder winter months approach.

