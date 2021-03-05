Home

Nearly 12,000 children killed in Syrian civil war

TVNZ
March 11, 2021 3:19 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded almost 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country.

The grim statistics were released in a UNICEF report ahead of the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011.

United Nations envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen says they’ve had some successful discussion in helping children who are displaced as a result of the civil war.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a very extensive round, very comprehensive where we touch upon all the issues pertaining to security concern and resolutions for section 20 to 54.”

The war has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees.

Over the past year, the situation has been compounded by a severe economic and financial crisis and the spread of coronavirus in this Mideast country, where medical facilities have been hard hit by a devastating war that left large parts of Syria destroyed.

