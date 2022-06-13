NATO’s Stoltenberg says Turkey’s security concerns are legitimate

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, right, are pictured during talks on June 12, 2022. [Source: Aljazeera]

Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO are legitimate.

This was highlighted by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Finland.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western military alliance last month, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But they have faced opposition from Turkey, which has accused them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara deems “terrorists”.

Stoltenberg says Turkey is a key NATO ally due to its strategic location on the Black Sea between Europe and the Middle East, and he cited the support Ankara has provided to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.