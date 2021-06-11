Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed|More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Roadside business faces challenges|Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Mitigation measures are well documented |Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission|Mitigating adverse impacts of COVID-19 a priority|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|
Full Coverage

World

Nato warns of military challenge posed by China

| @BBCWorld
June 15, 2021 7:59 am
A Chinese submarine on parade [Source: AFP]

Nato leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels have warned of the military threat posed by China, saying its behaviour is a “systemic challenge”.

China, they said, was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, was “opaque” about its military modernisation and was co-operating militarily with Russia.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned China was “coming closer” to Nato in military and technological terms.

Article continues after advertisement

But he stressed the alliance did not want a new Cold War with China.

Nato is a powerful political and military alliance between 30 European and North American countries. It was established after World War Two in response to the threat of communist expansion.

In recent years, the alliance came under strain as leaders debated its purpose and funding.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.