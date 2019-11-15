Nations urged to help virus-stranded mariners

Another COVID-19 problem has surfaced and the UN is trying to resolve it.

It is how to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners who are trapped at sea because of coronavirus restrictions.

Describing the mounting desperation of seafarers who have been afloat for a year or more, the Captain Hedi Marzougui pleaded their case at a meeting with shipping executives and government officials on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly.

As the pandemic washed over the world and made shipping crews unwelcome in many ports, he said, they received very limited information, and it became increasingly difficult to get vital supplies and technical support.

Nations changed regulations on a daily, if not hourly, basis.

Several months later, many borders remain closed and flights are rare, complicating efforts to bring in replacement crew for those stuck at sea and forcing their employers to keep extending their contracts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined shipping companies, trade unions and maritime organisations in urging governments to recognise merchant crews as essential workers and allow them to travel more freely.