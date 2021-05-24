Nations send help for worst wildfire in decades

Several nations have sent firefighting aircraft to help Cyprus tackle a huge wildfire described by officials as the worst in the country’s history.

Greece, Italy and Israel have pledged help, and British troops stationed on the island are already involved.

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, is spreading through the southern Limassol district and has forced the evacuation of several villages.

On Sunday, four people were confirmed to have died in the fire.

The victims are believed to be Egyptian farm workers reported missing after their car was destroyed by the blaze.

Local media said their bodies were found about 400m from their burnt-out vehicle near the village of Odos.