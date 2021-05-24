Nations must be 'absolutely vigilant' about inflation, says IMF

The economic recovery has weakened in most rich nations due to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.

It also told the BBC inflation would “stay elevated” for the next few months in countries like the UK and US and central banks needed to be vigilant.

It cut its 2021 growth forecasts for advanced economies – in particular the US, Japan and Germany – but said most would grow strongly next year.

But it said poorer ones may fall back.

Separately, the fund voted to keep Kristalina Georgieva as its head after she was engulfed in a data rigging scandal.

Ms Georgieva had vehemently denied claims she pressured staff to alter data in favour of China when she was head of the World Bank.