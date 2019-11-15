National Guard deployed after Minneapolis clashes

The US National Guard has been deployed to Minneapolis after two nights of violent clashes following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

46-year-old George Floyd, died on Monday and video showed him gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck.

Police fired tear gas at protesters as businesses were looted on Wednesday. More protests are planned for today.

There have also been protests in Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the state’s national guard troops on Thursday at the request of the mayors of Minneapolis and nearby St Paul, declaring the situation a “peacetime emergency”.