NASA set for first moon launch since Apollo 17

Eugene Cernan, Apollo 17 commander, on the moon's surface in 1972. [Source: NASA via 1News]

NASA is preparing to send its first rocket to the moon in 50 years, an uncrewed mission aiming to pave the way for humans to return.

Dr Michael Barrett, director of Space Flight Systems at NASA’s Glenn Research Center, told Breakfast the news was very exciting “for all of us at NASA and basically all of us across the world”.

Artemis 1 is scheduled to liftoff early on Tuesday, August 30 (NZT), from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“This is the first time that we’ve put this rocket and this crew capsule spacecraft on top of the vehicle, so it’s a test flight, and we expect to learn a lot,” Barrett said. “But when we launch that rocket, it will be the most powerful rocket on earth.

“This will be a test flight that allows us to check out the systems… until we finally get where we’ll put people on board eventually, not on this flight but eventually we’ll have people on board that will be the next human landing on the moon.”