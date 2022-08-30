NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket

[Photo Source: New York Times]

Nasa has called off the launch of its big new Moon rocket – the Space Launch System.

Controllers struggled to get an engine on the 100m-tall vehicle as it cooled down to its correct operating temperature.

They had previously worried about what appeared to be a crack high up on the rocket but eventually determined it was merely frost build-up.

Article continues after advertisement

The SLS is the biggest rocket ever developed by Nasa.

It will be used to send astronauts back to the Moon.