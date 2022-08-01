Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, with no mention of Taiwan

[Source: BBC]

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is beginning a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, her office says – with no mention of a possible visit to Taiwan.

There has been intense speculation that she may visit the self-ruled island.

Taiwan is claimed by China – which has warned of “serious consequences” if she goes there.

No high-ranking US elected official has visited Taiwan in 25 years.

The California Democrat, tweeted that the six-person Congressional delegation tour would seek to “reaffirm America’s unshakeable commitment to its allies and friends in the region”.