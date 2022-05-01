N.Y. suspect in racist shooting questioned after threat last year

A mourner crouches by flowers and candles, during a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. [Source: Reuters]
A white teenager who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a western New York grocery store in a Black neighbourhood had been taken into custody last year and given a mental health evaluation after making a threat at his high school.
New details, including the previous threat, emerged yesterday that provided a fuller portrait of the suspect, Payton Gendron, and his assault on a Buffalo supermarket that authorities described as an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”
Gendron surrendered to police after Saturday’s shooting of 13 people, 11 of whom were Black.
The 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole in New York – and has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say Gendron had driven to Buffalo from his home several hours away a day before the attack to do “survey” on the area.
On Saturday afternoon he drove to the Tops Friendly Market, where he commenced an assault that he broadcast in real-time on the social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com (AMZN.O).
Dressed in tactical gear, Gendron opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle that he had purchased legally, but then modified illegally. Authorities found two other guns – a rifle and a shotgun – in his car.