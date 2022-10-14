World

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

Associated Press

October 14, 2022 10:02 am

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border. [Photo Credit: AP News]

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests.

The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up a provocative run of weapons tests designed to bolster its nuclear capability for now. Some experts say North Korea would eventually want the United States and others to accept it as a nuclear state, lifting economic sanctions and making other concessions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday). It said South Korea boosted its surveillance posture and maintains military readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Article continues after advertisement

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile flew on an “irregular” trajectory — a possible reference to describe the North’s highly manoeuvrable KN-23 weapon modelled on Russia’s Iskander missile.

He said the missile travelled as far as 650 kilometres (403 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometres (30 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement the North Korean launch didn’t pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies, adding that the U.S. commitments to the defence of South Korea and Japan remain “ironclad.”

It was the latest in a series of missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks.

North Korea said Monday that its missile tests in the past two weeks simulated nuclear attacks on key South Korean and U.S. targets. It said the tests included a new intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan and demonstrated a potential range to reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, and a ballistic missile fired from an inland reservoir, a first for the country.

North Korea said the weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Seoul and Washington for staging “dangerous” joint naval exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.

Friday’s launch was the North’s second since its announcement of the simulation of nuclear strikes. Some observers had predicted North Korea would likely temporarily pause its testing activities in consideration of its major ally China, which is set to begin a major political conference Sunday to give President Xi Jinping a third five-year term as party leader.

North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-launches Wednesday of long-range cruise missiles that he said successfully demonstrated his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities.

After the tests, Kim praised the readiness of his nuclear forces, which he said were fully prepared for “actual war to bring enemies under their control at a blow” with various weapons systems that are “mobile, precise and powerful.” He also vowed to expand the operational realm of his nuclear-armed forces, according to KCNA.

The urgency of North Korea’s nuclear program has grown since it passed a new law last month authorizing the preemptive use of nuclear weapons over a broad range of situations.

Most of the recent North Korean tests were mostly of short-range nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea. Some experts say North Korea’s possible upcoming nuclear test, the first of in five years, would be related to efforts to manufacture battlefield tactical warheads to be placed on such short-range missiles.

These developments sparked security jitters in South Korea, with some politicians and scholars renewing their calls for the U.S. to redeploy its tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea as deterrence against intensifying North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a separate statement that North Korea had flown warplanes, presumably 10 aircraft, near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

The North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometres (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border. South Korea responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

There were no reports of clashes. A similar incident took place last week, but it was still uncommon for North Korea to fly its warplanes near the border. Also, in the previous flight last week, North Korean warplanes flew much farther away from the border.

North Korea’s military early Friday accused South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border. It didn’t say whether the artillery fire was an exercise or firing at North Korea. The North Korean military said it took unspecified “strong military countermeasures” in response.

Heavy rain leads to flooding of roads and crossings

Toddler youngest rape victim

Three new COVID cases, ministry to review safe measures

PA complaints against FijiFirst dismissed

Tabuya, Lobendahn referred to FICAC

Australian market is gaining momentum: Tuivuniwai

NFA reduces response time

New tractor to boost production

FRCS surpasses revenue collection target

More tsunami warning sirens to be installed

Concern over student-teacher ratio at the Deaconess Institution

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

As NATO holds more nuclear talks, Russia warns of World War III

Vulikijapani and Sadrugu to debut for Bati

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

Two dead after shooting outside LGBT bar

Good news for Bad Bunny.

Rare protest against President Xi before party congress

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' after near-death experience

Laqeretabua thankful for underdog tag

Silktails retains four players

Ra netters defy odds

LA council president resigns her seat over racist remarks leak

Meniga challenges players

US national security strategy says China remains largest threat to global order

We have to do everything right: Seruvakula

Quarter-finalists confirmed for national grade

Claim forms filled by Parliament staff member: Prakash

New lots developed in Delailabasa

Bargain box opens new outlet

Traders warned against unfair trading practices

NFA plans multi-agency HQ

Project to address disease risks and climate resilience

RKS U-17 records first win in Suva basketball

Ravalawa returns home

Fiji in pool C for Hong Kong 7s

Strong start to Netball Championship

Women's IDC dates confirmed

Over 200 child rape survivors seen by FWCC

SOE observes Vanuatu’s snap election

Three Tropical Cyclones and heavy rain warning

Brace for heavy rain

Two farms are mine: Prakash

Programme to share voices of unheard

Street violence needs to be addressed urgently

Ryan Seacrest has COVID-19 and doesn’t know how he avoided it this long

Nato countries to boost Ukraine's missle defence

Australia’s Senator McCarthy visits Fiji

For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

UN condemns Russia’s move to annex parts of Ukraine

Janhvi Kapoor plays a BSC Nursing graduate in the Helen remake Mili, see first teaser

Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer

Waste test for Tamavua-i-wai River

Style Fiji returns with a bang

Alex Jones told to pay $965m damages to Sandy Hook victims' families

Bati coach hospitalized, Kativerata takes over

Winning start for defending champs

Gas taps can be still turned on to EU, says Vladimir Putin

Blake Shelton, last of original ‘The Voice’ judges, to leave

Ratajkowski Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Israel Lebanon reach historic agreement, paving the way for rich gas exploration

TikTok profits from livestreams of families begging

Kanye West interview pulled over 'more hate speech'

Health HR Forum to focus on COVID learnings

Taniguchi considers legal action

Another big test for Fijiana forwards

FijiFirst removes banner

Futsal coaches receive upskill training

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join cast of ‘Transformers

Methodist Church is financially stable

New winner in U19, low participation

More opportunities in ICT sector: Koya

Elon Musk denies he spoke to Putin about Ukraine war

Invest in your farms: Dr Reddy

Grant to boost resilience of Fijian coastal communities

Mangrove planting to promote sustainability

At least 33 killed in Nepal flooding and landslides

Solo Mara in court for corruption-related charges

Canakaivata, Tuqiri and Naitokani join Drua

30 positions became redundant, 37 staff retired

Police IDC returns

Westpac has layered set of cybersecurity controls

Tough competition in Suva Secondary School Basketball

Only independent witnesses were interviewed

Tip-off leads to seizure of 1000 marijuana plants

Fault causes power disruptions

Mindset shift for Fijiana 15s

Koya opens new bures in Namosi

Community service remains vital for Post Fiji

Former MP’s allowance claim submission had ceased

Human Resources play a vital role within MoH

$90m injected into Nawi Island development

Suva should do far better next season says former coach

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Nadi vendors embrace Fiji's unique culture

Road project underway for three districts in Naitasiri

G7 countries will back Kyiv 'for as long as it takes'

USAID highlights development partnerships in Fiji

IMF warns rising prices will be worse in UK

Thailand PM orders tighter gun control following mass killing

Singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

Missing teen found

Issues can be solved through dialogues

Dominant start for USA U17

Chelsea see off AC Milan

IMF cuts 2023 global outlook over colliding global shocks

Lizzo hits back at Kanye West's comments about her weight: 'Minding my business'

Monitor children’s activities: Police

Another outsourcing business to launch soon

The CW’s ‘The Winchesters is a ‘Supernatural’ origin story

First death recorded in capital Kampala

Nasa's Dart spacecraft 'changed path of asteroid'

Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Madonna teases sexuality reveal in TikTok video: "If I miss, I'm gay"

Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN

Spacey’s lawyer grills Anthony Rapp at sex misconduct trial

First RWC try tops Nakoci’s career highlights

Drua back to business

Suicide numbers on the rise

Possession of child pornography should be criminalized: DPP

Nadi to host Pacific Cup next month

Debt restructuring cannot wait: UNDP

Kangaroos named for Bati encounter

Illicit drug a threat to society: Bhagwan

Hong Kong declines to act on sanctioned Russian superyacht in harbour

Nadi town not ready to be a city: Kumar

UTOF plans to diversify services

Church focuses on addressing social issues

19-year-old reported missing

Church will no longer remain silent: Rev Vunisuwai

Fiji contributes immensely to rugby says Gilpin

Politicization of land has led to misplaced fear: PM

PIF condemns Russia’s attempted illegal annexations

US condemns 'brutal' Russian strikes on Ukraine

AG should remain central authority: DPP

Drudru dedicates win to fans and critics

Violence and child protection issues

FijiFirst to comply with FEO directive

Kangaroos enter as World Cup favorites

Taniguchi’s complaint dismissed by SOE

More cruise ships to visit our shores

Ukraine vows to strengthen its armed forces after major Russian air strikes

Tour Guides undergo first aid training

Rasolea determined for improvements

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple

FEO issues notice to FijiFirst to remove campaign material

7s tournament to honor ex-servicemen

200 nurses join Aspen Medical

Villagers struggle to cope with rising sea level

Farmers urged to speed-up cane harvesting

Ronaldo hearing in waiting

Officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's car park

VirtualFlex Fiji to expand its market reach

76 dies in Anambra fleeing rising water levels

UAE president to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

"Back to the future " stars reunite at NY comic con

More recyclables collected: PRF

FHL declares interim dividend

PIFR named category winner in GLP Films

Nottingham moves up

Dozens killed as homes swept away

Ticketmaster demand-based pricing system criticised

Harvey Weinstein trial begins in Los Angeles

Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

My Mind & Me’ trailer puts her mental health front and centre

Putin says response to more Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’

Local players to join Drua

Methodist Church is apolitical

Shock and horror after Russia's wave of strikes across Ukraine

West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet

President encourages Fijians to vote

Lessons learnt by Fiji Bati

Koto family spreads awareness on brawls

FCCC to expand regulatory arm

Democracy, right to participate and the electoral process

Predicting market trends becoming a challenge :FCCC

RFMF receives plagiarised applications

Overwhelming applications for PM’s International Business Awards

Court denies bail

Whites brush aside Navua to win IDC title

Methodist Church continues to be debt free

Celebrate how far we’ve come: Maharaj

Players will need to lift performance now: Derenalagi

Reflect on the past, plan for the future

Man remanded for alleged murder

Fiji Day market day attracts crowd

N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies

Nasinu crowned Premier Division champions

Adam and Pregnant Wife Behati Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

Fijian Drua move into their new home

Musk Offers Theory About His Teenage Daughter Vivian’s Estrangement

'Russian attack' on city claimed by Moscow kills 13

We will come out better says Leweniqila

Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample

Salauca double seals IDC senior title for Bua

Thousands gather to celebrate Fiji Day in Lautoka

At least 76 killed in Nigeria boat accident

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic posts