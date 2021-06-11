Myanmar village burns down after clashes

A village in the centre of Myanmar has been burned down after clashes between the security forces and local guerrillas, leaving at least two people dead.

Residents told the BBC that 200 of the 240 houses in Kin Ma were razed to the ground by the military on Tuesday.

They said the incident began after forces clashed with a local militia opposed to the governing regime.

Dan Chugg, UK ambassador to Myanmar, has condemned the attack.

“Reports that the junta has burned down an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit terrible crimes and has no regard for the people of Myanmar,” a Facebook post read.