Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|More alcohol related arrests recorded|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest|Value City preparing to switch its sales to online|Strict protocols to facilitate movement: Ali|Over 330 packs distributed|Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Labasa Mill begins crushing |Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|Logani village tightens security|Act to help economic recovery post-pandemic|Helping Hands Fiji assists families|Health officials plead for adherence|Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori|
Full Coverage

World

Myanmar village burns down after clashes

| @BBCWorld
June 17, 2021 8:56 am
Images posted on social media show the fire in Kin Ma village [Source: Reuters]

A village in the centre of Myanmar has been burned down after clashes between the security forces and local guerrillas, leaving at least two people dead.

Residents told the BBC that 200 of the 240 houses in Kin Ma were razed to the ground by the military on Tuesday.

They said the incident began after forces clashed with a local militia opposed to the governing regime.

Article continues after advertisement

Dan Chugg, UK ambassador to Myanmar, has condemned the attack.

“Reports that the junta has burned down an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit terrible crimes and has no regard for the people of Myanmar,” a Facebook post read.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.