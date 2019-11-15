Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 160

At least 162 bodies have been found after a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar.

Rescue work has continued all day for people still missing at the site in the Hpakant area of Kachin state.

A wave of mud and rock triggered by heavy rain engulfed those collecting stones, the fire service said.

Myanmar is the world’s biggest source of jade but its mines have seen numerous accidents, many involving people who scavenge for stones.

The country’s fire service department said in a Facebook post that the jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud, which hit after heavy rainfall.

It said that 162 bodies were found and 54 injured people were taken to hospital.

No figure was given for the number of people still missing.