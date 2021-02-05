Home

Myanmar forces fire rubber bullets, warning shots at protesters

Aljazeera
February 10, 2021 11:29 am
[Source: Aljazeera]

Police in Myanmar’s capital fired gunshots into the air yesterday to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide outrage at last week’s coup.

One witness says demonstrators were running away as weapons were fired into the air, but not in the direction of the crowd.

Police initially used water cannon and tried to push a large crowd back, but demonstrators responded with projectiles.

Footage on social media showed people running with the sound of several gunfire in the distance.

