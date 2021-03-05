Home

Myanmar coup: India asked to return police officers who crossed border

| @BBCWorld
March 7, 2021 7:20 pm

Myanmar has asked neighbouring India to return several police officers who crossed the border seeking refuge after refusing to carry out orders.

Indian officials said the officers and their families had crossed the border in recent days.

In a letter, Myanmar authorities asked for their return “in order to uphold friendly relations”.

Myanmar has been gripped by mass protests and strikes following a military coup last month.

Security forces have taken a hard line against the demonstrations and at least 55 deaths have been reported.

Police carried out raids overnight on Saturday in the largest city, Yangon, ahead of further protests in defiance of the military.

Video footage showed security forces repeatedly firing at buildings as they moved into one street to make arrests.

Hours later, thousands of demonstrators had gathered again in Yangon and the city of Mandalay.

