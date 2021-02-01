Myanmar ambassador to UK 'locked out' of London embassy

Myanmar’s ambassador in London says he has been locked out of his embassy.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said staff were asked to leave the building by Myanmar’s military attaché and he was told he was no longer the country’s representative.

“I have been locked out,” he told Reuters news agency.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup on 1 February, sparking weeks of protests and escalating violence. Kyaw Zwar Minn has called for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

More than 500 people – including dozens of children – have been killed so far as pro-democracy protesters demand a return to power of elected leader Ms Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.