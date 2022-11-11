Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Full Coverage

World

Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

ABC News

November 11, 2022 10:10 am

Elon Musk. [Source: ABC News]

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”

A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future.

“Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message,” wrote Musk, before he described a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money.

Article continues after advertisement

“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”

Musk’s memo followed a live-streamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers Wednesday, his most expansive public comments about Twitter’s direction since he closed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform late last month and dismissed its top executives. A number of well-known brands have paused advertising on Twitter as they wait to see how Musk’s proposals to relax content rules against hate and misinformation affect the tenor of the platform.

Musk told employees the “priority over the past 10 days” was to develop and launch Twitter’s new subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check mark next to the name of paid members — the mark was previously only for verified accounts. Musk’s project has had a rocky rollout with an onslaught of newly bought fake accounts this week impersonating high-profile figures such as basketball star LeBron James, former U.S. President George W. Bush and the drug company Eli Lilly to post false information or offensive jokes.

In a second email to employees, Musk said the “absolute top priority” over the coming days is to suspend “bots/trolls/spam” exploiting the verified accounts. But Twitter now employs far fewer people to help him do that.

An executive last week said Twitter was cutting roughly 50% of its workforce, which numbered 7,500 earlier this year.

Musk had previously expressed distaste for Twitter’s pandemic-era remote work policies that enabled team leaders to decide if employees had to show up in the office. On Wednesday, he ordered all employees to return to the office Thursday.

Musk told employees in the email that “remote work is no longer allowed” and the road ahead is “arduous and will require intense work to succeed.” He said he would personally review any request for an exception.

Twitter hasn’t disclosed the total number of layoffs across its global workforce but told local and state officials in the U.S. that it was cutting 784 workers at its San Francisco headquarters, about 200 elsewhere in California, more than 400 in New York City, more than 200 in Seattle and about 80 in Atlanta.

The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner, who tweeted Thursday that “I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter.”

Cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos, a former Facebook security chief, tweeted Thursday that there is a “serious risk of a breach with drastically reduced staff” that could also put Twitter at odds with a 2011 order from the Federal Trade Commission that required it to address serious data security lapses.

“Twitter made huge strides towards a more rational internal security model and backsliding will put them in trouble with the FTC” and other regulators in the U.S. and Europe, Stamos said.

The FTC said in a statement Thursday that it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees,” said the agency’s statement. “Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

The FTC would not say whether it was investigating Twitter for potential violations. If it were, it is empowered to demand documents and depose employees.

Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May for violating the 2011 consent order and its updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy protection program as well as beefing up info security.

Those new procedures include an exhaustive list of disclosures Twitter must make to the FTC when introducing new products and services — particularly when they affect personal data collected on users.

Musk is, of course, fundamentally overhauling platform offerings, and it’s not known if he is telling the FTC about it. Twitter, which gutted its communications department, didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Musk has a history of tangling with regulators. “I do not respect the SEC,” Musk declared in a 2018 tweet.

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently examined for possible tardiness his disclosures to the agency of his purchases of Twitter stock to amass a major stake. In 2018, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in fines over Musk’s allegedly misleading tweets saying he’d secured the funding to take the electric car maker private for $420 a share. Musk has fought the SEC in court over compliance with the agreement.

The consequences for not meeting FTC’s requirements can be severe — such as when Facebook had to pay $5 billion for privacy violations.

“If Twitter so much as sneezes, it has to do a privacy review beforehand,” tweeted Riana Pfefferkorn, a Stanford University researcher who said she previously provided Twitter outside legal counsel. “There are periodic outside audits, and the FTC can monitor compliance.”

Twitter was fined in May for the alleged commercial exploit of customers’ data — phone numbers and email addresses — that it had claimed it needed for security purposes, such as enabling multi-factor authentication.

Sustainable Bond Framework launched at COP27

WAF extends water network to Kashmir, Savusavu

17 new COVID cases recorded

FEO to keep voter services centres operational

Former PS wants to give back

FLP to launch its manifesto next week

Pacific welcomes Australia’s new approach at COP 27

Vendors’ plea for fair allocation of tours

Fiji Airways recognized as passenger choice by APEX

More interest is shown in the carnival

COP hears that Australia is a ‘breath of fresh air’

Eight changes for Flying Fijians

Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

U.S. Senate up for grabs as Republicans move toward House majority

Woman says she feared for her life during alleged rape by World Cup cricketer

Bruce Springsteen to take over ‘The Tonight Show’

Two days on this is where the races stand

‘Hairspray Live!’ star Maddie Baillio sheds 150 pounds

Botitu out with injury

Tuisorisori hopes field will breed future stars

Fiji can feature in the World Cup one day

Young and Rasolea make Reds Super W squad

Taliban ban women from Kabul parks

Southgate names England World Cup squad

England beat India to make T20 World Cup final

Sukuna Bowl live on FBC Sports HD channel

Biden hails better-than-expected midterms results

Rasaku and Tuqovu join Stade Montois

Changing party guided by wisdom: Kuridrani

Exercise your right to vote: Welsh

Contempt of court must be used sparingly: Daubney

We Unite Fiji Party increases campaign activity

French goal-keeper to miss World Cup outing

Career teachers need to be up to par: Jokhan

Carnival aimed at building networking

India on a mission

Tourism and remittances boost economic recovery

Man sentenced for rape

Workshop for career teachers underway in Suva

Top Iranian actress poses without headscarf

Plans to rebuild world's largest plane confirmed

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G-20 summit

Sylvester Stallone gives sad update on Bruce Willis’ condition

New Tanoa for Sukuna Bowl

COP27: Fossil fuel delegates spike at climate summit

Kulas lead Four Nations table

Young USA team for World Cup

DPP attacks Police over Qiliho’s comments

India cricket coach suggests changes

Warid misses out on selection

Mocking the judiciary is no laughing matter: Fatima

Narayan withdraws as former SODELPA MPs named

FLP files 44 nominations

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven election

Election system not to be compromised: Saneem

Matt Hancock challenged by campmates

Pacific hopes more countries will follow NZ at COP 27

Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Biden sees 'real problems' for Russia after Kherson retreat order

Facebook-owner Meta to cut 11,000 staff

Latest path as storm nears Florida landfall

PA, NFP and FLP to make submissions today

Solomon Islands PM commends RFMF

Control of Congress hangs in balance after midterms

Biden to speak on midterm results as Democrats defy expectations

English National Opera fights 'absurd' plan to relocate to Manchester

Wakanda Forever’ pulls off a difficult dive after Chadwick Boseman’s death

‘The Crown’ Season 5 takes dramatic liberties

Russia to withdraw troops from key city of Kherson

Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting with Ben Affleck

More than a win for Nasau

Katonibau acknowledges local tournaments contribution

Expect intermittent water supply

Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue publisher

Man City defeat Chelsea for fourth round spot

Political prism shown by DPP, says Police Commissioner

Kherson Russian-appointed deputy governor Stremousov 'killed in car crash'

Former Bati back for Australia

Re-trial ordered in one of the largest drug bust case

Youth encouraged to vote

Realignment of curriculum critical: Dr Kishore

Mane may miss World Cup

Almost two years on, Nabavatu villagers still await relocation

Jennifer Aniston has zero regrets about trying IVF

Pakistan through to T20 World Cup final

PICs remain our priority: Conroy

FEO to hold Election quiz for Fijians

Exhibition to honor Fiji’s maritime history

Best 30 picked for Netball Fiji Academy

Competitive opponents good for Fiji 7s

Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid

Saneem encourages early nominations of candidates

Naidu’s stay application refused

Bainimarama welcomes New Zealand’s lead on climate finance

Quality assurance key for local workforce: FHEC

Netball Fiji goes towards holistic approach

Creative industry to be established in Fiji

Volpato declines Socceroos offer

Harry Potter Sorting Hat actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Sir Gavin Williamson resigns after bullying claims

Walesi to host a digital carnival in Suva

Thousands of Fijians should expect water disruption

Family disputes make children leave home: Police

Data stolen from Australia health insurance available online

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2023 Oscars

Take ownership of your safety: Soko

Australian PM says ‘positive thing’ to meet China’s Xi

Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Polls close in key states as 2022 midterm election results come in

Climate change policy is impossible without peace : Zelenskyy

Expectations high now for Drua: Sir Jones

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 'inspired by Africa'

FLP and Unity now willing to pay

Rabuka’s change of mind shocking: Gavoka

Flying Fijians vs Ireland tickets sold out

Narube urges leaders to put politics aside

Wakanda Forever Is a Powerful & Moving Rumination on Grief

US and Russia agree to hold talks on nuclear treaty for first time since Ukraine war began

US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack

Does the Millie Bobby Brown Film Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Over 800,000 ballot papers for election

Ballu appointed Chef de Mission

Mythic Quest Season 3 First Look Spotlights a Hilarious Change in Management

Black Caps work on biggest upset

174 million litres of water needed daily in the Central Division

Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit

Inflation Mitigation Assistance comes to an end

Fiji’s Election to generate interest in the region: Peters

Tamavua water treatment plant supply affected by rupture at Waimanu

Hollywood actor Sean Penn gives his Oscar to Zelensky

Take warnings seriously: Seruiratu

LICI launches portal and app

Spain's ex-king appeals in row with former lover

Wakanda Forever’ pulls off a difficult dive after Chadwick Boseman’s death

Alanis Morissette explains bowing out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

The Justice League Returns - But [SPOILER] Appears to Still be Dead

Norway princess quits royal duties for alternative medicine

Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama ‘Iron Claw’

TV channel says Iran threatened UK-based journalists

Chris Evans has been named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

No false promises: PM

“Iceman” says Fiji 7s team can still achieve a lot

Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter

Landowners to decide: Gavoka

Fiji appoints new envoy to Australia

Young Matildas next for Kulas

Government invests in satellite growth centres

ACCF and TotalEnergies Fiji handover road safety kits to LTA

India shocked as men sentenced to death freed

Fiji and Tuvalu discuss agreement renewal

Waste disposal contributes to flooding

Fijian Cup may be held in Suva next year

Hong Kong relaxes COVID rules for tour groups

NGP candidates get approval

Global air travel rebounds to 74 percent of pre-pandemic levels

Two political parties not willing to pay court costs to defendants

23 Voter Service Centres to open on Election Day

Daveta focuses on youth participation in politics

Insurance industry contributes to economic recovery

Still room for growth and improvement: Gollings

Gamel to help Lautoka in Pacific Cup

ANZ warns customers about online scam

Ukraine is reason to at fast on Climate change: PM

Injury concerns for Australia ahead of RLWC semifinal

Australian employer, Kalfa to provide more jobs

NK dismisses claims of weapons shipments to Russia

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

US confirms 'communications' with Kremlin

Kulas fly over PNG

Fiji 7s back home

Parties to monitor poll together as SODELPA not included

Police officers undergo environmental training

Pacific Cup target for Lautoka

First candidate approved for election

Police told to drop charges against NFP Leader

Nine forwards in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup squad

Trust the electoral process: Vosarogo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Poster Offers a Fresh Look at Levi's New Costume

$70 million worth building applications processed

Workshop to produce competent trainers

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser to screen with Uunchai and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration

Quentin Tarantino’s six perfect movies, and two he walked out of

Amy Schumer’s son was hospitalized with RSV, comedian reveals

FEO publishes polling venue list

‘The Masked Singer’ reveals Walrus and Milkshake

Largest maritime rural water project commissioned

Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change - Rishi Sunak

Former Housing Authority officers front court

Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute

British-Egyptian activist's family pin hopes on PM

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says three bullets were taken from his right leg

Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2023 Oscars

Volvo won't sell petrol cars by 2026

Cardinal Ricard among 11 French bishops accused of abuse

Iranian lawmakers demand ‘no leniency’ for protesters

Ten days of Twitter chaos

Rebel Wilson announces birth of her first child

COP27: Rishi Sunak urges global push on 'clean growth'