Museums and orchestras stage haircut protest

Under the gaze of Van Gogh, Robyn is buffing her client’s nails. Laden with primers and polishes, a long table beneath the Dutch master’s self portraits has transformed the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam into a nail salon.

The museum’s director Emilie Gordenker hopes this protest, along with others across the Netherlands, will highlight what she believes is an inconsistency in government policy.

Under Dutch rules, museums, theatres, bars and cafes aren’t allowed to open, but hairdressers, beauticians and gyms can. That’s why beauticians were offering cherry-blossom and starry-night nail art inspired by the master.

Article continues after advertisement

“A museum visit is a safe visit, and equally important as going to a nail salon, perhaps more so. We just ask them to be consistent… make the rules in a way everyone understands them. At this point that seems to be lacking,” Ms Gordenker said.

The Van Gogh Museum was one of many institutions taking part:

Amsterdam’s De Balie debate centre circumvented the rules by opening as a religious institution called the Philosophical Society, the Community of Reason

The Mauritshuis, home to Vermeer’s Girl with the Pearl Earring, organised a boot camp for workouts, on parliament’s doorstep in The Hague