Mumbai to roll out compulsory testing in crowded places

The Indian city of Mumbai is to roll out mandatory coronavirus tests in crowded places as the country grapples with a rise in infections.

The local government said rapid tests would be done randomly in areas such as shopping centers and train stations.

India recorded 40,953 new COVID cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump for nearly four months. A total of 159,000 people have died from the disease.

It has seen more than 11.5 million cases of coronavirus infections so far – and the number has been steadily climbing for weeks as the country scrambles to vaccinate its population.

In Mumbai, a coronavirus hotspot in the western state of Maharashtra, 2,982 people have contracted the disease in the past 24 hours.