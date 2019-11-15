World
Multiple rockets fired at US Embassy in Baghdad activating emergency alarm
January 21, 2020 9:56 am
[Source: Daily Star]
A number of rockets have exploded near Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities.
At least two explosions went off in the vicinity of the Green Zone on Monday, AFP reported, citing security sources, though it remains unclear whether the blasts resulted in any casualties.
Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an area near the complex, where emergency sirens could be heard blaring.
“Rocket attack alarms sounding off multiple times on the #US #Baghdad Embassy Complex and Union III. Heard the booms myself on Union III. Speakers telling all to take shelter immediately.” pic.twitter.com/F1lpbWm9RE
— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 20, 2020