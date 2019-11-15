Home

Multiple rockets fired at US Embassy in Baghdad activating emergency alarm

January 21, 2020 9:56 am
[Source: Daily Star]

A number of rockets have exploded near Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities.

At least two explosions went off in the vicinity of the Green Zone on Monday, AFP reported, citing security sources, though it remains unclear whether the blasts resulted in any casualties.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an area near the complex, where emergency sirens could be heard blaring.

