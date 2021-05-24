Home

World

Multiple fatalities after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

CNN
November 22, 2021 2:30 pm
[Source: CNN]

A total of 23 people, including 12 pediatric patients, were taken to the hospital after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Fire Chief Steven Howard said at a news conference.

“The city of Waukesha Fire Department and its partners transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals,” he said.

He said they did not have specific information about the injuries at this time.

Howard noted there were “some fatalities,” but added, “we do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time.”

