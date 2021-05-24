Multi-storey building partially collapses in Miami

A rescue operation is under way in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after a multi-storey building partially collapsed during the night.

Images from the Surfside neighbourhood show a huge pile of rubble down one side of what appears to be a residential apartment building.

There were no immediate reports of people injured or trapped.

Dozens of rescue units are at the scene of the collapse, which is said to have happened at around 02:00 (07:00 GMT).

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they had sent 80 vehicles to the scene. Police are also assisting with the rescue operation.