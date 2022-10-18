Moscow still has not notified U.S. about expected nuclear drills, U.S. official says

Russia has not yet notified the United States about exercises of its nuclear forces that Washington expects Moscow to carry out soon.

The United States says Russia will likely carry out test launches of missiles during its annual “Grom” exercises of its strategic nuclear forces, perhaps in just days.

US Officials says under the New START Treaty, Russia is obliged to provide advance notification of such missile launches.

The drills present another challenge to the United States and its allies as Russian President Vladimir Putin openly threatens to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its unraveling invasion of Ukraine.

Still, Western officials have expressed confidence in their ability to discern the difference between a Russian drill and any move by Putin to make good on his threats.