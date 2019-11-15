Moscow more than doubles city's COVID-19 death toll

Moscow’s authorities have more than doubled the official death toll from COVID-19 in the Russian capital for the month of April.

The city’s health department now says 1,561 people died from the disease – not 639 as initially announced.

The department stressed that the new tally included even the most “controversial, debatable” cases.

Article continues after advertisement

When local reporters had said the official numbers were too low they were accused of fake news and distortion.

Russia has currently nearly 380,000 confirmed infections – the world’s third highest number behind the US and Brazil