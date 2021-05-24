Morocco bans UK flights due to COVID cases rising

Morocco has banned flights to and from the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several UK airlines and holiday companies have been told by the Moroccan government that flights will be suspended from 23:59 BST on Wednesday until further notice.

Flights between Morocco and Germany and the Netherlands have also been suspended.

The BBC has contacted the Moroccan embassy and tourism office, as well as the UK Foreign Office for comment.

Latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that Morocco’s weekly rate of reported coronavirus cases on 14 October stood at 10.4 per 100,000 people, compared with 445.5 per 100,000 people in the UK.

On Tuesday, the UK reported 43,738 new Covid-19 infections, with new cases above 40,000 for seven days in a row. The number of patients in hospital rose by 10% in a week to 7,749 on Monday.

Another 223 deaths were recorded, the largest number since March, although daily figures are often higher on Tuesdays.

The UK government updated its advice on travel to Morocco to state that the Moroccan government has suspended direct flights between the UK and Morocco for an unspecified period of time.

UK passengers are not banned from travelling from the country, but must travel via a third country to do so.

The advice states that UK travellers will need to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks or a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before boarding.

They will also be asked to present a Public Health Passenger form to the Moroccan authorities on arrival.