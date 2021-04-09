More volcanic eruptions on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

Conditions worsened at a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as loud rumbling, lightning and heavy ashfall were observed and residents reported power cuts.

The eruption Friday of La Soufrière forced many residents to evacuate their homes, though some remained in place. The rumbling was heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south.

The eruption could continue for some time, said Prof. Richard Robertson, the lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

An eruption of the 4,003-foot (1,220-meter) volcano in 1902 killed roughly 1,600 people.

About 16,000 people have had to flee their ash-covered communities with as many belongings as they could stuff into suitcases and backpacks. However, there have been no reports of anyone being killed or injured by the initial blast or those that followed.