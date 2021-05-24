More than 91,000 migrants crossed perilous Darien Gap this year

Home

AlJAZEERA
October 9, 2021 1:28 pm
Most of the migrants who crossed the treacherous jungle were from Haiti, the International Organization for Migration says [File: Fernando Vergara/AP Photo]

More than 91,300 migrants – most of them Haitians – have trekked through Panama’s dangerous Darien Gap jungle so far this year in hopes of reaching North America says the International Organization for Migration.

Citing statistics from Panamanian migration authorities, the IOM said 56,600 Haitian migrants had passed through the Darien Gap, one of the most dangerous routes in Latin America, between January and September of this year. Many had children with them.

The total for nine months of the year triples the previous record set for all of 2016, when 30,000 migrants took the route.

The IOM says border closures and economic contractions due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in irregular migration.

The announcement comes as the United States maintains a near-total border closure to those seeking asylum at the country’s borders, and as Mexico and other countries in Central America have blocked people trying to transit through their territories on the way to the US.

 

 

