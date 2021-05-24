Home

World

More than 7.1 million people displaced by Ukraine war

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2022 6:10 am
[Source: BBC News]

More than 7.1 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, a report by the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has found.

That’s a 10% increase in the number of people displaced within the country since the first round of the survey on 16 March.

That number is part of the more than 10 million people who have now fled their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Article continues after advertisement

More than half of the displaced households have children, 57% are with elderly family members, and 30% have people with chronic illnesses, the IOM report showed.

The income of displaced households dropped sharply since the war started according to the report, with more than a third of displaced households indicating they have had no income in the last month.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council for the first time since Russia began its invasion.

Zelensky said there are “many more cities like Bucha” and “the world has yet to see what [the Russians] have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country”.

