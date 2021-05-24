Home

World

More than 500 civilians killed in Ukraine - UN

| @BBCWorld
March 10, 2022 7:00 am
[Source: News.un]

The UN human rights office says it’s verified 1,424 civilian casualties since the invasion of Ukraine began two weeks ago.

516 people have been killed and 908 injured – but the UN human rights office says it believes the real figures are “considerably higher”.

It says most casualties were caused by explosive weapons including shelling and missile and airstrikes.

It adds updated figures from the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol and Izium are still being corroborated following allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.

