More than 3,770 civilians killed in Ukraine - UN

[Source: BBC News]

The UN has recorded 3,778 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February – at least 251 of them children – according to its latest update.

A further 4,186 were recorded as being injured, mainly as a result of shelling and missile strikes.

However, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said the actual death and injury toll was likely to be considerably higher because of the difficulties of counting casualties in a war zone.

In territory controlled by Russian-affiliated groups, 124 civilians have been killed and 492 injured, according to the UN.