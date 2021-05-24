Home

More than 360 civilians killed in Ukraine

CNN World News
March 7, 2022 5:26 am

More than 360 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began last month.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement Sunday.

So far, 1,123 civilians have been wounded, including 364 killed and 759 injured.

The Commissioner says the real figures are likely considerably higher.

The data was collected between 4 a.m. Ukraine time on Feb. 24, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to midnight Ukraine time on March 5.

The latest development, Head of the Donetsk Region administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Facebook that the convoy to evacuate locals residents from Mariupol was unable to leave the city.

He says the Russians began to regroup their forces and heavy shelling of the city.

Kyrylenko says it is extremely dangerous to evacuate people in such conditions.

Russia has damaged the Donetsk-Mariupol pipeline, leaving over 700,000 people without heat while temperatures are below 0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, speaking during the Angelus address from his window on St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said that the Vatican is willing to do everything” it can for peace in Ukraine.

Francis said he has sent two cardinals to Ukraine to assist humanitarian efforts, “not only as a sign of the presence of the Pope but of all people who want to say ‘war is madness and needs to be stopped.

The Pope called for a “return to respecting international law” and urged that evacuation corridors be opened so civilians can escape the conflict.

