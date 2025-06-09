World More than 30 killed in nursing home hit Share August 1, 2025 5:47 am

Source : BBC >Flooding killed 31 residents at a care home for elderly people on the outskirts of Beijing this week, local officials have said.

Footage showed emergency teams wading through chest-high water trying to rescue those trapped in the home in the Miyun District. Many of those who died were reportedly immobile.

Local officials have admitted there were “loopholes in emergency planning” and said the incident was a painful lesson that served as “a wake-up call”.

A total of 44 people have died in the Beijing floods, which have come during a summer of extreme weather across China. Record heatwaves hit the eastern regions earlier this month while separate floods swept the country’s south-west.

