More than 20 killed in attack on Kabul military hospital
November 3, 2021 9:52 am
A Taliban fighter is taken to hospital after being injured in one of the blasts. [Source: BBC]
More than 20 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a gun and bomb assault on a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul.
Attackers targeted the 400-bed Sardar Daud Khan hospital starting with two massive explosions outside the building, officials said.
Gunmen then broke into the hospital grounds, witnesses said.
The Islamic State affiliate IS-K later claimed responsibility via a Telegram channel, Reuters news agency reported.
Photographs and video footage from Kabul showed a plume of smoke over the area and recorded the sounds of gunfire. A doctor in the building told the AFP news agency he had been sent to seek shelter in a safe room during the attack and could hear guns being fired.
Sayed Ahad told broadcaster EVN that one of the blasts was a suicide attack.
The Taliban spokesman, Bilal Karimi, told the BBC that fighters from IS-K had entered the compound after detonating the first explosion at the entrance gate.