World

More than 2.25 million flee Ukraine to Poland

BBC NEWS
March 28, 2022 8:53 am

More than two-and-a-quarter million people have fled to Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion more than a month ago.

The Polish border guard says numbers crossing the border have been falling recently but there was a slight increase on Saturday.

Before the war began, Poland was home to a large Ukrainian community and most of the refugees initially went to stay with family and friends already living here.

Article continues after advertisement

As the weeks have passed, more and more women and children are coming that have nowhere to stay.

Thousands of Poles have opened their homes to them, but that’s a temporary solution.

Local officials in large cities including Warsaw and Krakow, which have attracted the biggest numbers, say they have run out of space. They have urged the government to implement a plan to provide housing over the longer term for the refugees.

Some of the refugees have already left Poland for other countries. A researcher at Warsaw University estimates up to 1.3 million remain.

