More than 1,400 flights cancelled in the US after northeast storm

AlJAZEERA
January 31, 2022 11:38 am

More than 1,400 US flights have been cancelled after the northeastern part of the United States was hit by a powerful winter storm.

Several US states had declared emergencies in response to the storm on Saturday, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas and was forecast to continue depositing snow into Sunday as it moved north to Maine.

The total number of flight cancellations within, into, or out of the US on Sunday was 1,411 as of 12:55pm ET (17:55 GMT), according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, another 1,105 US-related flights were delayed, the website showed.

The LaGuardia Airport and the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City and the Boston Logan International Airport each had more than 200 flight cancellations as of early on Sunday.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped more than 60cm (2 feet) of snow on some areas while packing strong winds, leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.

