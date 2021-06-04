More than 130 killed in village raid

Armed men have killed over 132 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the country’s worst attack in recent years, the government says.

Homes and the local market were burned during the overnight raid on Solhan.

No group has said it was behind the violence, but Islamist attacks are increasingly common in the country, especially in border regions.

Article continues after advertisement

The UN chief said he was “outraged” by the incident.