More than 130 killed in village raid

June 6, 2021 12:11 pm
[Source: BBC]

Armed men have killed over 132 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the country’s worst attack in recent years, the government says.

Homes and the local market were burned during the overnight raid on Solhan.

No group has said it was behind the violence, but Islamist attacks are increasingly common in the country, especially in border regions.

The UN chief said he was “outraged” by the incident.

